207th MIB Lightning Focus

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sonny Cooper, right, with 207th Military Intelligence Brigade fires an M17 pistol during the brigade’s yearly exercise Lightning Focus at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Lightning Focus 23 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the brigade so that they can work better as a team. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

