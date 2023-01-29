230129-N-XX566-1109 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 29, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Elbert Jennings stows life jackets aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

Date Taken: 01.29.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA This work, Chung-Hoon Sailor stows life jackets, by PO1 Andre Richard