    U.S. Navy Sailors helm USS Chung-Hoon [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Sailors helm USS Chung-Hoon

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andre Richard 

    USS CHUNG-HOON (DDG 93)

    230130-N-XX566-1010 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 30, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors man the helm aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 00:46
    Photo ID: 7611314
    VIRIN: 230130-N-XX566-1010
    Resolution: 5098x3399
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors helm USS Chung-Hoon [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Chung-Hoon with USNS Big Horn.
    USS Chung-Hoon sails past USS Wayne E. Meyer.
    Chung-Hoon Sailor stows life jackets.
    U.S. Navy Sailors helm USS Chung-Hoon
    USS Chung-Hoon pulls alongside USNS Carl Brashear
    Chung-Hoon Sailors heave line
    USS Chung-Hoon pulls alongside USNS Carl Brashear

    U.S. Navy
    USS Chung-Hoon
    DDG 93

