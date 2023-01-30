230130-N-XX566-1010 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 30, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors man the helm aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 00:46 Photo ID: 7611314 VIRIN: 230130-N-XX566-1010 Resolution: 5098x3399 Size: 1.28 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailors helm USS Chung-Hoon [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.