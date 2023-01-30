230130-N-XX566-1010 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 30, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors man the helm aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 00:46
|Photo ID:
|7611314
|VIRIN:
|230130-N-XX566-1010
|Resolution:
|5098x3399
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors helm USS Chung-Hoon [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
