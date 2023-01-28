U.S. Army Sgt. Shakeria McKenzie with the 300th Military Police Brigade, receives a challenge coin from Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Moss, command sergeant major for the 369th SB, during an Equal Opportunity Leaders Course graduation ceremony held on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 28, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Scribner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 12:33 Photo ID: 7610430 VIRIN: 230128-Z-PU281-1192 Resolution: 5961x3974 Size: 2.26 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Equal Opportunity Leaders Course Jan. 28, 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Ryan Scribner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.