    Equal Opportunity Leaders Course Jan. 28, 2023 [Image 2 of 6]

    Equal Opportunity Leaders Course Jan. 28, 2023

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Scribner 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers with the 369th Sustainment Brigade pose for a photo after an Equal Opportunity Leaders Course graduation ceremony held on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 28, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Scribner)

    EO
    369th Sustainment Brigade
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    369SB
    TF Hellfighter

