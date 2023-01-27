230127-N-UA321-1002 CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Jan. 27, 2023) Culinary Specialists from the Northwest Annex Galley receive Flag Letters of Commendation for their work on the 5-Star Inspection held in June 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 12:37 Photo ID: 7610403 VIRIN: 230127-N-UA321-1002 Resolution: 5163x3618 Size: 3.8 MB Location: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Culinary Specialists Receive Flag Letters of Commendation [Image 3 of 3], by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.