230127-N-UA321-1002 CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Jan. 27, 2023) Culinary Specialists from the Northwest Annex Galley receive Flag Letters of Commendation for their work on the 5-Star Inspection held in June 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 12:37
|Photo ID:
|7610403
|VIRIN:
|230127-N-UA321-1002
|Resolution:
|5163x3618
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Culinary Specialists Receive Flag Letters of Commendation [Image 3 of 3], by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT