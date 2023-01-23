Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The First 5 Minutes [Image 1 of 3]

    The First 5 Minutes

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada 

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

    230123-N-UA321-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 23, 2023) Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Quint 15, Ambulance 14, had the opportunity to train with their mutual aid partners, Norfolk City Fire Battalion 2 Engine 12 and Medic 12 in a vacant residential home. The training consisted of “The First 5 Minutes" and the response to a fire. (Courtesy photo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 12:37
    Photo ID: 7610402
    VIRIN: 230123-N-UA321-1001
    Resolution: 479x640
    Size: 114.9 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The First 5 Minutes [Image 3 of 3], by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The First 5 Minutes
    Culinary Specialists Receive Flag Letters of Commendation
    Staying Physically Ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mutual aid
    U.S. Navy
    Fire and Emergency Services
    NSA HR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT