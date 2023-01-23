230123-N-UA321-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 23, 2023) Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Quint 15, Ambulance 14, had the opportunity to train with their mutual aid partners, Norfolk City Fire Battalion 2 Engine 12 and Medic 12 in a vacant residential home. The training consisted of “The First 5 Minutes" and the response to a fire. (Courtesy photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 12:37
|Photo ID:
|7610402
|VIRIN:
|230123-N-UA321-1001
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
