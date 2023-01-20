Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retirement ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    Retirement ceremony

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Ralph Branson  

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    The 121st Air Refueling Wing hosts a retirement ceremony for U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mark Auer, Director of Staff for the New Mexico Air National Guard, Jan. 20, 2023, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio. Auer, the former commander of the 121st ARW, retired after 36 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 10:32
    Photo ID: 7610301
    VIRIN: 230120-Z-UU033-0065
    Resolution: 3600x2395
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retirement ceremony
    Retirement ceremony
    Retirement ceremony
    Retirement ceremony
    Retirement ceremony
    Retirement ceremony
    Retirement ceremony
    Retirement ceremony
    Retirement ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    New Mexico
    Ohio
    Retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT