The 121st Air Refueling Wing hosts a retirement ceremony for U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mark Auer, Director of Staff for the New Mexico Air National Guard, Jan. 20, 2023, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio. Auer, the former commander of the 121st ARW, retired after 36 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

