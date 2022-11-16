U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, conduct live demolition training at Blossom Point Research Field in Welcome, Maryland, Nov. 16, 2022. The training provided explosive ordnance device (EOD) technicians the opportunity to train Marines in basic demolition operations, and invigorate interest in the EOD program. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2022 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 09:51 Photo ID: 7610196 VIRIN: 221116-M-PO745-1078 Resolution: 5464x8192 Size: 12.34 MB Location: WELCOME, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBIRF EOD Training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jacqueline Clifford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.