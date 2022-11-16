Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBIRF EOD Training [Image 1 of 7]

    CBIRF EOD Training

    WELCOME, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, conduct live demolition training at Blossom Point Research Field in Welcome, Maryland, Nov. 16, 2022. The training provided explosive ordnance device (EOD) technicians the opportunity to train Marines in basic demolition operations, and invigorate interest in the EOD program. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 09:51
    Location: WELCOME, MD, US
    USMC
    EOD
    Cbirf
    USMCfeature

