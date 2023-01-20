U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Roger Stuksa, a flight engineer, and Maj. Dustin Schelegle, an aircraft commander, both with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, communicate after flying a C-130J Super Hercules to Pohang, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. III MSB sent a small quartering party to prepare the main body movement prior to Bushido Strike 23, a training event in South Korea where III MSB will conduct their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation to validate its mission essential tasks to provide combat service support, and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 04:09 Photo ID: 7609799 VIRIN: 230120-M-WN068-1070 Resolution: 6187x3480 Size: 8.2 MB Location: KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MSB | Quartering Party Leaves for South Korea [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Cesar Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.