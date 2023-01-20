U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Haideeth Porras, a logistics and embarkation specialist with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, secures a pallet on Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2023. III MSB sent a small quartering party to prepare the main body movement prior to Bushido Strike 23, a training event in South Korea where III MSB will conduct their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation to validate its mission essential tasks to provide combat service support, and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 04:10 Photo ID: 7609797 VIRIN: 230120-M-WN068-1022 Resolution: 6237x3508 Size: 8.61 MB Location: KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MSB | Quartering Party Leaves for South Korea [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Cesar Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.