    III MSB | Quartering Party Leaves for South Korea [Image 2 of 5]

    III MSB | Quartering Party Leaves for South Korea

    KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Cesar Alarcon 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Haideeth Porras, a logistics and embarkation specialist with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, secures a pallet on Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2023. III MSB sent a small quartering party to prepare the main body movement prior to Bushido Strike 23, a training event in South Korea where III MSB will conduct their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation to validate its mission essential tasks to provide combat service support, and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)

