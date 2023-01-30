USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

230130-N-TC847-1055 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 30, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) heave line from the pier as the ship arrives in Souda Bay, Greece, for a scheduled port visit, Jan. 30, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

