USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

230130-N-TC847-1005 SOUDA BAY, Crete (Jan. 30, 2023) Quartermaster 3rd Class Ryan Banda, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), stands watch on the bridge wing as the ship arrives in Souda Bay, Greece, for a scheduled port visit, Jan. 30, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY