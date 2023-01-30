Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230130-N-TC847-1005 SOUDA BAY, Crete (Jan. 30, 2023) Quartermaster 3rd Class Ryan Banda, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), stands watch on the bridge wing as the ship arrives in Souda Bay, Greece, for a scheduled port visit, Jan. 30, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 04:06
    Photo ID: 7609781
    VIRIN: 230130-N-TC847-1005
    Resolution: 6089x4059
    Size: 1013.74 KB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Deployment
    CSG-10
    Leyte Gulf
    GHWBCSG
    CG55

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT