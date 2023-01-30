CNFJ USARJ Visits KPG

230131-N-ON904-1006 YOKOHAMA, Japan (Jan. 30, 2023) - Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan / Navy Region Japan, meets with Yuji Kuroiwa, governor of Kanagawa Prefecture, and Maj. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, Commander, United States Army Japan, during roundtable talks Jan. 30 at Kanagawa Prefectural Government (KPG) headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. The roundtable talks are an annual meeting between Kanagawa prefecture government officials and U.S. Navy and Army forces in Japan, and are designed to offer an opportunity to discuss current events and relations between the U.S. military and the people of Kanagawa Prefecture.

