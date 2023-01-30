Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNFJ USARJ Visits KPG

    CNFJ USARJ Visits KPG

    YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Estrella 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    230131-N-ON904-1003 YOKOHAMA, Japan (Jan. 30, 2023) - Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan / Navy Region Japan, meets with Yuji Kuroiwa, governor of Kanagawa Prefecture, and Maj. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, Commander, United States Army Japan, during roundtable talks Jan. 30 at Kanagawa Prefectural Government (KPG) headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. The roundtable talks are an annual meeting between Kanagawa prefecture government officials and U.S. Navy and Army forces in Japan, and are designed to offer an opportunity to discuss current events and relations between the U.S. military and the people of Kanagawa Prefecture.

