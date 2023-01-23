Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG HALE SPEAKS TO INTELL SOLDIERS [Image 3 of 8]

    MG HALE SPEAKS TO INTELL SOLDIERS

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kenyel Jones 

    25th Infantry Division   

    500th MI Brigade hosted the Commanding General and Command Sergeant Major of the USAICoE and Fort Huachuca, MG Anthony R. Hale, and Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy M. Everette. They spoke to all intelligence professionals across the PACOM IWfF (Intelligence warfighting function) at a Leader Professional Development on Schofield Barracks, HI.

    During the event, MG Hale presented coins to 4 Soldiers who demonstrated exceptional performance and achievements throughout the Brigade. It was a great opportunity for our team to hear from the leaders of the Intelligence Community and gain valuable insights into the current and future direction of the field.

    Photo by Sgt. Kenyel Jones

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 20:37
    Photo ID: 7609315
    VIRIN: 230123-A-CS893-706
    Resolution: 5718x3812
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG HALE SPEAKS TO INTELL SOLDIERS [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Kenyel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACOM

    Intell Soldiers

