Mg Hale speaks to Intell Soldiers

500th MI Brigade hosted the Commanding General and Command Sergeant Major of the USAICoE and Fort Huachuca, MG Anthony R. Hale, and Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy M. Everette. They spoke to all intelligence professionals across the PACOM IWfF (Intelligence warfighting function) at a Leader Professional Development on Schofield Barracks, HI.



During the event, MG Hale presented coins to 4 Soldiers who demonstrated exceptional performance and achievements throughout the Brigade. It was a great opportunity for our team to hear from the leaders of the Intelligence Community and gain valuable insights into the current and future direction of the field.



Photo by Sgt. Kenyel Jones

