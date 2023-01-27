Airmen of the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, completed a three-day base-wide training event that strengthened the Wing's capability of rapid employment and security of assets and personnel in a contested environment. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Jared Bounds.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 11:36 Photo ID: 7608547 VIRIN: 230127-Z-BT678-508 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.42 MB Location: JACKSON, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Always Ready... 172nd Airlift Wing conducts readiness exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.