    Always Ready... 172nd Airlift Wing conducts readiness exercise

    Always Ready... 172nd Airlift Wing conducts readiness exercise

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, completed a three-day base-wide training event that strengthened the Wing's capability of rapid employment and security of assets and personnel in a contested environment. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Jared Bounds.

    Air National Guard
    ace
    readiness
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    agile combat employment

