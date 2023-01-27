Always Ready... 172nd Airlift Wing conducts readiness exercise

Airmen of the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, completed a three-day base-wide training event that strengthened the Wing's capability of rapid employment and security of assets and personnel in a contested environment. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Jared Bounds.
