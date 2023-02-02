172nd Airlift Wing conducts readiness exercise

Airmen from the 172nd Airlift Wing participated in large-scale readiness exercise (LRE) Jan. 27-29 in Jackson, Mississippi.



The exercise tested the Wing’s ability to operate in a deployed environment under various levels of threats.



“The LRE is a comprehensive appraisal of the readiness of the Wing. This event was an opportunity for our Airmen to work alongside each other while working towards the common goal of preparation and readiness,” said Lt. Col Wyatt Rives, 172nd Airlift Wing’s Inspector General.



Over 70 inspectors from Air Mobility Command (AMC) and the Wing Inspection Team observed and evaluated the Airmen in each career field while they responded to scenario injects over three days.



“We’re conducting this readiness exercise so that we can train to be ready for a deployment,” said Col. Britt Watson, 172nd Airlift Wing Commander. “We’re going to see how our Airmen handle a contested environment, whether that’s losing power, attacks from the ground, missiles, or being able to get in and out of chemical protective gear.”



Airmen were evaluated on multiple scenarios such as their ability to defend the base, deploy aircraft under fire, handle breach of security, and perform duties while wearing Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear.



“The purpose of the exercise is to assess the current state of readiness of our Wing,” said Capt. Roger Wade, 172nd Airlift Wing Director of Inspections for the Inspector’s General Office.



Wade said that one key component tested was mobility under fire because it is a concept that projects forward to the next fight.



Unit effectiveness was challenged as Airmen faced a rigorous, robust schedule of operating in limited conditions without everyday luxuries to help determine how they would approach war.



Rives said the event proved to be a successful exercise because significant portion of the base covering many career fields and skillsets were tested in this integrated training environment.



Smaller scale yearly training events with different objectives prepare Airmen for collective basewide training to support mission readiness.



Wade said the large-scale readiness exercises build confidence among great Airmen at every level who are eager and ready to take initiative and complete the mission.



Readiness exercises continue to strengthen the Wing’s mission to constantly improve combat capability to defend our nation and support our state.



“The biggest takeaway is the idea that the exercise has utility,” said Wade. “It’s going to set you up for success in the future fight. If you’re not looking toward that future fight, then this is just a game.”

