Brig. Gen. Heather W. Blackwell, Director of Cyberspace and Information Dominance, and Chief Information Officer, Headquarters Air Combat Command, seats attendees prior to the Communication Squadron (CS) Force Design summit. The summit was held by ACC on behalf of Headquarters U.S. Air Force functional managers from 24-27 January.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 11:41
|Photo ID:
|7608537
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-JG883-1032
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
ACC A6 Leads the way in Force Design summit
