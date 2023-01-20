Brig. Gen. Heather W. Blackwell, Director of Cyberspace and Information Dominance, and Chief Information Officer, Headquarters Air Combat Command, poses for a portrait prior to the Communication Squadron (CS) Force Design summit. The summit was held by ACC on behalf of Headquarters U.S. Air Force functional managers from 24-27 January.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 11:41
|Photo ID:
|7608533
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-JG883-1005
|Resolution:
|5208x4024
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC A6 Leads the way in Force Design summit [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC A6 Leads the way in Force Design summit
