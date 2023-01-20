Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACC A6 Leads the way in Force Design summit [Image 1 of 3]

    ACC A6 Leads the way in Force Design summit

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Heather W. Blackwell, Director of Cyberspace and Information Dominance, and Chief Information Officer, Headquarters Air Combat Command, poses for a portrait prior to the Communication Squadron (CS) Force Design summit. The summit was held by ACC on behalf of Headquarters U.S. Air Force functional managers from 24-27 January.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 11:41
    Photo ID: 7608533
    VIRIN: 230120-F-JG883-1005
    Resolution: 5208x4024
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC A6 Leads the way in Force Design summit [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACC A6 Leads the way in Force Design summit
    ACC A6 Leads the way in Force Design summit
    ACC A6 Leads the way in Force Design summit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ACC A6 Leads the way in Force Design summit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airforce
    ACE
    CS
    aircombatcommand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT