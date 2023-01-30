Archbishop Timothy Broglio, Archdiocese Military Services, poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Col. George Buch, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Louis Ludwig, 386th AEW command chief and U.S. Air Force Capt. Brendan Mbagwu and U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey Simpson, 386th AEW chaplains. at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 30, 2023. Broglio visited the base to discuss spiritual fitness and celebrate Mass at the Rock Chapel. This is one way AASAB has been able to encourage a culture of resilient Airmen who are prepared to accomplish the mission through comprehensive fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 08:50 Photo ID: 7608264 VIRIN: 230130-F-IL807-1021 Resolution: 4234x3708 Size: 4.53 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Archbishop Broglio visit encourages spiritual fitness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.