Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Archbishop Broglio visit encourages spiritual fitness [Image 1 of 5]

    Archbishop Broglio visit encourages spiritual fitness

    KUWAIT

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Archbishop Timothy Broglio, Archdiocese Military Services, is joined at the altar with Airmen who attended Mass at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 30, 2023. Broglio visited the base to discuss spiritual fitness and celebrate Mass at the Rock Chapel. This is one way AASAB has been able to encourage a culture of resilient Airmen who are prepared to accomplish the mission through comprehensive fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 08:50
    Photo ID: 7608261
    VIRIN: 230130-F-IL807-1024
    Resolution: 4953x3226
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Archbishop Broglio visit encourages spiritual fitness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Archbishop Broglio visit encourages spiritual fitness
    Archbishop Broglio visit encourages spiritual fitness
    Archbishop Broglio visit encourages spiritual fitness
    Archbishop Broglio visit encourages spiritual fitness
    Archbishop Broglio visit encourages spiritual fitness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Archbishop Broglio visit encourages spiritual fitness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deployed
    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    Spiritual Health
    ASAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT