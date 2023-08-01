SINGAPORE (Jan. 9, 2023) Students from the Singapore University of Technology and Desgin try on a flight helmet during a tour of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) as part of Cooperation Aflot Readiness and Training (CARAT) Singapore, Jan. 9, 2023. Tours are used to engage with the public with a hands on experience on what the U.S. Navy is like. CARAT Singapore is a bilateral exercise between Singapore and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

