    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) [Image 4 of 5]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    SINGAPORE

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    SINGAPORE (Jan. 9, 2023) Students from the Singapore University of Technology and Desgin pose for a group photo during a tour of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) as part of Cooperation Aflot Readiness and Training (CARAT) Singapore, Jan. 9, 2023. Tours are used to engage with the public with a hands on experience on what the U.S. Navy is like. CARAT Singapore is a bilateral exercise between Singapore and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 02:29
    Photo ID: 7608042
    VIRIN: 230109-N-YT019-0056
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 850.29 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha
    Make a Difference
    Win Everyday
    B Great

