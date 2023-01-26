Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony

ASAN, Guam (Jan. 27, 2023) - Brig. Gen. Paul Birch, (second from left) commander, 36th Wing, and Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Joint Region Marianas, bow their heads in observance of the chaplain’s invocation during the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Reactivation & Naming Ceremony at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park Asan Beach Unit, Jan. 26.



Military, local government leaders and community members attended the event, which celebrated the establishment of the first new Marine Corps Base in nearly 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

