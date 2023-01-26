Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony [Image 4 of 9]

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony

    GUAM

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (Jan. 27, 2023) - (From left) Brig. Gen. Paul Birch, commander, 36th Wing; Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific; and Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Joint Region Marianas, speak prior to the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Reactivation & Naming Ceremony at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park Asan Beach Unit, Jan. 26.
    Military, local government leaders and community members attended the event, which celebrated the establishment of the first new Marine Corps Base in nearly 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2023 23:32
    Location: GU
    Guam
    Marines
    JRM
    Camp Blaz

