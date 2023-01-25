920th Rescue Wing HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters and 175th Wing A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft conduct Forward Arming and Refuelling Point training at a simulated contingency location during Exercise Sunshine Rescue Jan. 25, 2023. FARP provides the fuel necessary for helicopter and fixed-wing operations to continue their mission while reducing the vulnerability of forward deployed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

