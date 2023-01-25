Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Sunshine Rescue [Image 5 of 9]

    Exercise Sunshine Rescue

    GA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    920th Rescue Wing Public Affairs

    920th Rescue Wing HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters and 175th Wing A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft conduct Forward Arming and Refuelling Point training at a simulated contingency location during Exercise Sunshine Rescue Jan. 25, 2023. FARP provides the fuel necessary for helicopter and fixed-wing operations to continue their mission while reducing the vulnerability of forward deployed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2023 09:10
    This work, Exercise Sunshine Rescue [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FARP
    CSAR

