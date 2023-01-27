Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1432nd Engineer Company tear down earthworks [Image 2 of 3]

    1432nd Engineer Company tear down earthworks

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    Soldiers from the 1432nd Engineer Company, Michigan National Guard use heavy equipment to move dirt during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 27, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike’s winter iteration offers units a chance to train in a joint, all-domain, cold-weather environment. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 20:48
    Photo ID: 7606760
    VIRIN: 230127-Z-ZH169-1026
    Resolution: 5677x3785
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    This work, 1432nd Engineer Company tear down earthworks [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    107th Engineer Battalion
    1432nd Engineer Company
    Northern Strike 23

