1432nd Engineer Company tear down earthworks

Soldiers from the 1432nd Engineer Company, Michigan National Guard use heavy equipment to move dirt during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 27, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike’s winter iteration offers units a chance to train in a joint, all-domain, cold-weather environment. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

