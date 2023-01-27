Soldiers from the 1432nd Engineer Company, Michigan National Guard use heavy equipment to move dirt during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 27, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike’s winter iteration offers units a chance to train in a joint, all-domain, cold-weather environment. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 20:48
|Photo ID:
|7606759
|VIRIN:
|230127-Z-ZH169-1016
|Resolution:
|5663x3775
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1432nd Engineer Company tear down earthworks [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
