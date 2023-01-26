Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews, seizes 480 pounds of illegal fish

A 26-foot over-the-horizon cutter boat crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson approaches a lancha in federal waters off the southern Texas coast, Jan. 26, 2023. The cutter boat crew interdicted the lancha, observed 300 pounds of illegally caught red snapper and illegal fishing gear on board and transferred the five Mexican fishermen to Customs and Border Protection agents for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by the cutter Edgar Culbertson)

