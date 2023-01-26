Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews, seizes 480 pounds of illegal fish

A Mexican lancha, with 5 fishermen aboard, is interdicted for illegally fishing by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson in federal waters off the southern Texas coast, Jan. 26, 2023. A 26-foot over-the-horizon cutter boat crew from the Culbertson interdicted the lancha, observed 300 pounds of illegally caught red snapper and illegal fishing gear on board and transferred the Mexican fishermen to Customs and Border Protection agents for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by the cutter Edgar Culbertson)

