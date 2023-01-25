Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friday Face: Sgt. Andres Hernandez

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jon Stone 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andres Hernandez, combat graphics specialist, Communication Strategy and Operations, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, poses for a photo at the installation, Dec. 12, 2022. Hernandez’s responsibilities as a combat graphics specialist are to conceptualize, create graphics and design products in electronic and print formats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jon C. Stone)

