Friday Face: Sgt. Andres Hernandez

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andres Hernandez, combat graphics specialist, Communication Strategy and Operations, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, poses for a photo at the installation, Dec. 12, 2022. Hernandez’s responsibilities as a combat graphics specialist are to conceptualize, create graphics and design products in electronic and print formats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jon C. Stone)

