    USS Chicago (SSN 721) [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Chicago (SSN 721)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    230108-N-EI510-0154 PEARL HARBOR (January 8, 2023) -- The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Chicago (SSN 721) gets under way from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, January 8, 2023. Chicago, the fourth U.S. Navy ship to be named for the Illinois city, is scheduled to begin the inactivation and decommissioning process at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard after 36 years of service.. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 17:27
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    This work, USS Chicago (SSN 721) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

