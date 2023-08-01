230108-N-EI510-0242 PEARL HARBOR (January 8, 2023) -- The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Chicago (SSN 721) gets under way from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, January 8, 2023. Chicago, the fourth U.S. Navy ship to be named for the Illinois city, is scheduled to begin the inactivation and decommissioning process at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard after 36 years of service.. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 17:27
|Photo ID:
|7606521
|VIRIN:
|230108-N-EI510-0242
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Chicago (SSN 721) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT