Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230123-N-NO841-1003 [Image 5 of 5]

    230123-N-NO841-1003

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jose Hernandez 

    USS Harry S Truman

    230123-N-NO841-1003 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 23, 2023) Former crew members of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) and their family members tour the ship in celebration of the 35-year commissioning anniversary, Jan. 23, 2023. San Jacinto is currently in port onboard Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of USS San Jacinto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 17:29
    Photo ID: 7606511
    VIRIN: 230123-N-NO841-1005
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230123-N-NO841-1003 [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230123-N-NO841-1001
    230123-N-NO841-1002
    230123-N-NO841-1003
    230123-N-NO841-1004
    230123-N-NO841-1003

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    San Jacinto Hosts 35th Commissioning Anniversary Celebration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Jacinto
    Celebration
    USS San Jacinto
    Commisioning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT