230123-N-NO841-1003 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 23, 2023) Former crew members of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) and their family members tour the ship in celebration of the 35-year commissioning anniversary, Jan. 23, 2023. San Jacinto is currently in port onboard Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of USS San Jacinto)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 17:29
|Photo ID:
|7606511
|VIRIN:
|230123-N-NO841-1005
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.96 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230123-N-NO841-1003 [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
San Jacinto Hosts 35th Commissioning Anniversary Celebration
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT