San Jacinto Hosts 35th Commissioning Anniversary Celebration

NORFOLK, Va. – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) hosted former crew members and family as part of the ship’s 35th commissioning anniversary celebration, Jan. 23.



Named after the decisive battle of the Texas Revolution, the San Jacinto was formally commissioned on Jan. 23, 1988 by Vice President George HW Bush.



In the years following, thousands of Sailors solidified the ship’s place in history by conducting missions for operations including Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. Most notably, the ship launched the first Tomahawk Cruise missiles ever in battle during Desert Storm. In addition to combat operations, San Jacinto also served in many presence operations, to include the most recent deployment to U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, sailing more than 60,000 miles.



"While the Sailors of San Jacinto have changed over the last three and a half decades, the impact of their hard work, here and abroad, will never be taken for granted,” said Capt. Christopher Marvin, San Jacinto’s commanding officer. “The sense of pride 'Gunslingers' have for this ship and what she has accomplished for our nation will be a part of them forever. This reunion gives us a chance to remember all that the ship and collective crew has accomplished over the years."



The commissioning anniversary events were an opportunity for current and former crew members, colloquially known as “Gunslingers,” to share stories, reconnect, and celebrate the legacy of the ship. Activities included tours for former crew and their families and a formal dinner. The tours allowed former crew members to reflect on their time aboard and share their memories with family members.



“The 35th Anniversary marked a major milestone in San Jacinto’s storied service history,” said Cmdr. Glenn Atherton, San Jacinto’s executive officer. “(The) celebration was unique and also allowed for ‘Gunslingers’ past and present to share sea stories, learn about each other, and see how the ship has changed over her venerable career. For many, this might have been their last opportunity to board San Jacinto while she’s in active service.”



Guests included Vice Adm. Jim Kilby, Rear Adm. (Ret.) Rob Katz, and four former commanding officers.



“Working with the crew of San Jacinto shaped me and my experience in the Navy,” said Vice Adm. Jim Kilby, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command.



San Jacinto is scheduled to decommission at the end of the fiscal year and currently serves under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8.



