The 422d Air Base Squadron’s gym sits on RAF Croughton, England, Jan. 25, 2023. The gym was undergoing a construction project to turn the former racquetball court into a tactical strength training area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
Croughton Pathfinders increase on-base training options
