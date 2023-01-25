The former racquetball court undergoes construction at RAF Croughton, England, Jan. 25, 2023. This room was being converted into a tactical strength training area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 10:26
|Photo ID:
|7605305
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-BW249-1002
|Resolution:
|7430x4254
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Croughton Pathfinders increase on-base training options [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Croughton Pathfinders increase on-base training options
