MOMBASA, Kenya (Jan. 24, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Fernando Guzman leads combat casualty training during Central Partnership Station (CPS) in Mombasa, Kenya, Jan. 24. CPS is designed to strengthen regional relationships and collaboration between the U.S. Navy and Kenya Navy through professional exchanges and community engagement events. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryan Clay)

