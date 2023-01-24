Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kenya, U.S. & Partners Complete Central Partnership Station in Mombasa [Image 1 of 2]

    Kenya, U.S. &amp; Partners Complete Central Partnership Station in Mombasa

    MOMBASA, KENYA

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Spc. Bryan Clay 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MOMBASA, Kenya (Jan. 24, 2023) Engineman 1st Class Michael Latek assists Kenyan sailors with small boat repairs during Central Partnership Station (CPS) in Mombasa, Kenya, Jan. 24. CPS is designed to strengthen regional relationships and collaboration between the U.S. Navy and Kenya Navy through professional exchanges and community engagement events. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryan Clay)

