MOMBASA, Kenya (Jan. 24, 2023) Engineman 1st Class Michael Latek assists Kenyan sailors with small boat repairs during Central Partnership Station (CPS) in Mombasa, Kenya, Jan. 24. CPS is designed to strengthen regional relationships and collaboration between the U.S. Navy and Kenya Navy through professional exchanges and community engagement events. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryan Clay)
Kenya, U.S. & Partners Complete Central Partnership Station in Mombasa
