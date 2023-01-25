Japanese partners tour US Army vessel to better understand capabilities

Sgt. Alizae Diaz, left, who serves as the medic for LCU Calaboza, briefs a group of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force leaders during a tour of the U.S. Army landing craft utility vessel at Yokohama North Dock, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Kimmons)

