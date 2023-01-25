Sgt. Alizae Diaz, left, who serves as the medic for LCU Calaboza, briefs a group of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force leaders during a tour of the U.S. Army landing craft utility vessel at Yokohama North Dock, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Kimmons)
Japanese partners tour US Army vessel to better understand capabilities
