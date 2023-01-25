Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese partners tour US Army vessel to better understand capabilities [Image 4 of 5]

    Japanese partners tour US Army vessel to better understand capabilities

    JAPAN

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A group of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force leaders tour a U.S. Army landing craft utility vessel at Yokohama North Dock, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023, as part of a familiarization event hosted by the 10th Support Group. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Kimmons)

    Japanese partners tour US Army vessel to better understand capabilities
