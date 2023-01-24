PUYALLUP, Wash. - Chief Navy Counselor Chad Farrales, the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific Northwest Command Trainer, conducts a uniform inspection on Navy Recruiters assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Puyallup during a Division in the Spotlight (DITS) inspection. DITS is a week-long inspection covering a wide scope of operations including uniform inspections, administration, qualifications and Navy readiness. NTAG Pacific Northwest oversees Navy recruiting efforts in the states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Washington.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 17:19
|Photo ID:
|7604036
|VIRIN:
|230124-N-IW288-1017
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|618.59 KB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NRS Puyallup Division in the Spotlight Inspection [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Jessica Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT