    NRS Puyallup Division in the Spotlight Inspection

    NRS Puyallup Division in the Spotlight Inspection

    WA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jessica Vargas 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - Chief Navy Counselor Chad Farrales, the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific Northwest Command Trainer, conducts a uniform inspection on Navy Recruiters assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Puyallup during a Division in the Spotlight (DITS) inspection. DITS is a week-long inspection covering a wide scope of operations including uniform inspections, administration, qualifications and Navy readiness. NTAG Pacific Northwest oversees Navy recruiting efforts in the states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Washington.

