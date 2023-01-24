NRS Puyallup Division in the Spotlight Inspection

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Chief Navy Counselor Chad Farrales, the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific Northwest Command Trainer, conducts a uniform inspection on Navy Recruiters assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Puyallup during a Division in the Spotlight (DITS) inspection. DITS is a week-long inspection covering a wide scope of operations including uniform inspections, administration, qualifications and Navy readiness.NTAG Pacific Northwest oversees Navy recruiting efforts in the states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Washington.

