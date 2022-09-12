Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Marine still serving as civilian test pilot [Image 1 of 3]

    Former Marine still serving as civilian test pilot

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Photo by Heather Wilburn 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    From left, plane captain Donald Kahn; Matthew Pitts, production manager and test pilot; and lead mechanic Thomas Duncan, lead mechanic discuss progress on an Air Force UH-1N aircraft with plane captain Gabriel Rodriguez on Fleet Readiness Center East’s UH-1N production line, located at the North Carolina Global TransPark in Kinston. The teamwork and family atmosphere shared between the workforce on the line have contributed to the program’s success in reducing maintenance turnaround times and helped convince Pitts to stay on as the Naval Air Systems Command enterprise’s only civilian test pilot when he separated from active-duty service in the Marine Corps.

    This work, Former Marine still serving as civilian test pilot [Image 3 of 3], by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

