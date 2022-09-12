From left, plane captain Donald Kahn; Matthew Pitts, production manager and test pilot; and lead mechanic Thomas Duncan, lead mechanic discuss progress on an Air Force UH-1N aircraft with plane captain Gabriel Rodriguez on Fleet Readiness Center East’s UH-1N production line, located at the North Carolina Global TransPark in Kinston. The teamwork and family atmosphere shared between the workforce on the line have contributed to the program’s success in reducing maintenance turnaround times and helped convince Pitts to stay on as the Naval Air Systems Command enterprise’s only civilian test pilot when he separated from active-duty service in the Marine Corps.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 14:33 Photo ID: 7603461 VIRIN: 221209-N-AC707-2001 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 15.48 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former Marine still serving as civilian test pilot [Image 3 of 3], by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.