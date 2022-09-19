Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Marine still serving as civilian test pilot [Image 3 of 3]

    Former Marine still serving as civilian test pilot

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Photo by Joseph Andes 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Lead mechanic and plane captain in training Thomas Duncan and Matthew Pitts, production manager and test pilot, both with Fleet Readiness Center East’s UH-1N production line, discuss an aircraft’s performance following a functional check flight (FCF). An FCF ensures the aircraft is working properly following maintenance.

