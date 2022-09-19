Lead mechanic and plane captain in training Thomas Duncan and Matthew Pitts, production manager and test pilot, both with Fleet Readiness Center East’s UH-1N production line, discuss an aircraft’s performance following a functional check flight (FCF). An FCF ensures the aircraft is working properly following maintenance.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 14:33
|Photo ID:
|7603463
|VIRIN:
|220919-N-DG753-1001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.21 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former Marine still serving as civilian test pilot [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Andes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former Marine still serving as civilian test pilot
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT