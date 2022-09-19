Former Marine still serving as civilian test pilot

Lead mechanic and plane captain in training Thomas Duncan and Matthew Pitts, production manager and test pilot, both with Fleet Readiness Center East’s UH-1N production line, discuss an aircraft’s performance following a functional check flight (FCF). An FCF ensures the aircraft is working properly following maintenance.

